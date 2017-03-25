DUBLIN, Ireland - Prepare to put in longer hours at the office as a new survey has now revealed that an average Irish employee tends to work longer during daylight saving time.According to t ...
WICKLOW, Ireland - In a shocking seizure, Revenue officers are said to have confiscated almost 15,000 litres of laundered fuel in Wicklow.The officers revealed that they had seized the laund ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - A U.S. Navy officer, believed to be in his 30s has been arrested from a Dublin hotel over suspicions of sexually assaulting a female officer.The officer was said to be on a ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - After a fire broke out at a west Dublin home on Wednesday night, a woman in her 30s as forced to jump out of her two-storey residence. The fire at the residence in Cus ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - In a strange incident on Thursday morning, several passengers sustained minor injuries after one of the passengers pulled the emergency brake.The passenger pulled the emerg ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - In two separate operations in Dublin, cocaine worth 250,000 euros and two firearms were seized by gardai.A man in his 40s was arrested after the first raid conducted at a u ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - According to a new study, Ireland has topped the list of countries where people pre-drink before going out. The study, published in the Drug and Alcohol Review journal ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland finally gets its white Christmas, unfortunately, it has come in spring. Covered in snow and with temperatures dipping to zero degrees on Wednesday night, Met E ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has said that it has no plans to introduce electronic device ban on Irish flights. According to a spokesman for he Ireland’s Department of Transport, Tou ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Despite widespread popularity, most recently through its self-proclaimed brand endorser, U.S. President Donald Trump, Twitter has not been able to display astounding financial su
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...
Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}
Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney’s 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the “real” and the computer-generated has become...Read More
dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitatiton..Read More