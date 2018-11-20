Tue, 20 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
7
Dublin

International

Section
Australian federal and state police foil terrorist attack

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia – Federal and state agencies have foiled a major terrorist attack planned for Melbourne, Australia’s second largest ...

Three-day Taliban-U.S. meeting ends with no agreement

KABUL, Afghanistan - The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad met the leaders of the hardline group, Taliban at ...

California search and rescue efforts on even as toll rises

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - The death toll from the blazing wildfires continued to rise in California, even as authorities ramped up ...

Al-Houthi rebels agree to UN request to stop firing missiles

NEW  YORK, New York - A breakthrough agreement has been reached between the warring parties of the Yemen war on ...

Justice at last for victims of Kampuchea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – It was a historic day for the International Court on Friday and for the people of ...

Russia probe: Trump 'easily' answers Mueller's questions

WASHINGTON, U.S. - The U.S. Justice Department's intense investigation into alleged collusion between the U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign and ...

Europe

Section
Garda emergency exercise staged at Dublin City University

DUBLIN, Ireland - In what was described as a shockingly realistic simulation of a terrorist attack, the country's law enforcement ...

Thousands of French protesters block roads over fuel taxes

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of French protesters took to the streets on Saturday, blocking motorways and roads across ...

Boks v Wales: THAT bogey analysed

Cape Town - Only one team in the rugby world can claim to have won all of the last three ...

Jazeera Airways launches flights to New Delhi starting December 15

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, today announced it will ...

French Protests Target Fuel Price Hikes

Protesters in France are expected to continue demonstrations Tuesday against a hike in fuel prices linked to government environmental policies. ...

Trump Due to Review Khashoggi Killing Report

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to review a full report from his administration Tuesday about the killing of Washington ...

Movie Review

Elle

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More