Wed, 21 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
6
Dublin

International

Section
Trump: Saudis say Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood member

WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...

Suicide bomber strikes Afghan Islamic clerics in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - In a brazen terror attack targeting Islamic religious scholars in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber blew himself up ...

Guinness Enterprise Centre invests in new network initiative

DUBLIN, Ireland - After being ranked as the world's top business incubator at the UBI Awards this year, Dublin's Guinness ...

HRW issues 'Bed and Breakfast on Stolen Land' report

JERUSALEM - The decision by Airbnb to stop listing properties in unlawful Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is ...

Federal court temporarily blocks Trump's new asylum ban

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In yet another setback for the Trump administration, its latest asylum ban was temporarily blocked by a ...

Recent Fijian election only a step towards democracy

Former coup leader Josaia Voreqe “Frank” Bainimarama has won re-election in Fiji. But he did so in a country where ...

Europe

Section
US Sanctions Illicit Scheme to Ship Oil to Syria

The United States has imposed sanctions on six people and three entities for their involvement in oil shipments to Syria, ...

Facebook access hit by unspecified problems

Facebook said on Tuesday users were having trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram, but ...

Ukrainians Urge Amazon To Drop Separatist Kitsch From 'Marketplace'

KYIV -- What's black, blue, and red all over Amazon Marketplace? All the kitsch that supporters of Russia-backed fighters in ...

Trump Standing by Saudis Despite Khashoggi Killing

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. is standing by Saudi Arabia even though the president acknowledged Crown ...

Top Senate Democrat Wants Probe of Whitaker's White House Contacts

WASHINGTON - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, called Tuesday for the Justice Department's internal investigator to ...

Trump Stands By Saudis Despite Khashoggi Murder

The U.S. is standing by Saudi Arabia despite the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Riyadh's consulate in ...

Movie Review

Elle

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More