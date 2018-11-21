Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - In a brazen terror attack targeting Islamic religious scholars in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber blew himself up ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - After being ranked as the world's top business incubator at the UBI Awards this year, Dublin's Guinness ...
JERUSALEM - The decision by Airbnb to stop listing properties in unlawful Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In yet another setback for the Trump administration, its latest asylum ban was temporarily blocked by a ...
Former coup leader Josaia Voreqe “Frank” Bainimarama has won re-election in Fiji. But he did so in a country where ...
The United States has imposed sanctions on six people and three entities for their involvement in oil shipments to Syria, ...
Facebook said on Tuesday users were having trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram, but ...
KYIV -- What's black, blue, and red all over Amazon Marketplace? All the kitsch that supporters of Russia-backed fighters in ...
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. is standing by Saudi Arabia even though the president acknowledged Crown ...
WASHINGTON - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, called Tuesday for the Justice Department's internal investigator to ...
The U.S. is standing by Saudi Arabia despite the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Riyadh's consulate in ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...Read More