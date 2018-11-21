United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "strongly condemned" the terrorist attack targeting a religious gathering in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which claimed dozens of civilian lives.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the Secretary-General reiterated that the deliberate targeting of civilians is a "clear violation of international humanitarian law."

He said "every effort" should be made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In the statement, Mr. Guterres also extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The attack is said to be one of the deadliest in recent months.

According to media reports, at least 43 people have been killed and over 80 wounded in the suicide attack that targeted a gathering of about 1,000 people, celebrating a day of special religious significance.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has deployed human rights investigation teams to establish facts and gather more information.