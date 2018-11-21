Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - In a brazen terror attack targeting Islamic religious scholars in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber blew himself up ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - After being ranked as the world's top business incubator at the UBI Awards this year, Dublin's Guinness ...
JERUSALEM - The decision by Airbnb to stop listing properties in unlawful Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In yet another setback for the Trump administration, its latest asylum ban was temporarily blocked by a ...
Former coup leader Josaia Voreqe “Frank” Bainimarama has won re-election in Fiji. But he did so in a country where ...
BEIJING - Sharp exchanges between US Vice President Mike Pence and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at this year's Asia Pacific ...
Brussels [Belgium], Nov 21 (ANI): The European Union (EU) has expressed confidence that the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh will ...
Mexicans don't know what Russians are like. They've only ever seen blue-eyed blondes in neighboring California. Muscovite Vasilisa Malinka talks ...
Interpol has choosen a new chief amid furor over the possibility that a top Russian Interior Ministry official could have ...
Interpol's general assembly is voting to choose a new president at a meeting Wednesday in Dubai, with a member of ...
Tel Aviv coastline with Israel Flag, Israel (Photo: iStock) Israel said Tuesday it would slap ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...Read More