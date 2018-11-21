Hisar (Haryana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): At least five people were killed and nine injured after a car ran over labourers who were sleeping on the pavement of a bridge here in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The speeding car going towards Hansi hit the divider of the bridge and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on the pavement.

As the car swerved killing the labourers, it hit the safety railings of the bridge and fell off 70 feet down.

"We were sleeping on the pavement when a car ran over the labourers. At least 10-15 of us were sleeping," said one of the injured. The labourers were natives of Bihar's Khagaria district.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. (ANI)