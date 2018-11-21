Wed, 21 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
5
Dublin

International

Section
Trump: Saudis say Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood member

WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...

Suicide bomber strikes Afghan Islamic clerics in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - In a brazen terror attack targeting Islamic religious scholars in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber blew himself up ...

Guinness Enterprise Centre invests in new network initiative

DUBLIN, Ireland - After being ranked as the world's top business incubator at the UBI Awards this year, Dublin's Guinness ...

HRW issues 'Bed and Breakfast on Stolen Land' report

JERUSALEM - The decision by Airbnb to stop listing properties in unlawful Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is ...

Federal court temporarily blocks Trump's new asylum ban

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In yet another setback for the Trump administration, its latest asylum ban was temporarily blocked by a ...

Recent Fijian election only a step towards democracy

Former coup leader Josaia Voreqe “Frank” Bainimarama has won re-election in Fiji. But he did so in a country where ...

Europe

Section
APEC Breakdown Highlights Growing Divide Over Trade

BEIJING - Sharp exchanges between US Vice President Mike Pence and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at this year's Asia Pacific ...

Bangladesh elections will be genuine and credible: EU

Brussels [Belgium], Nov 21 (ANI): The European Union (EU) has expressed confidence that the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh will ...

A Russian in Mexico: 'Everyone thinks I'm American'

Mexicans don't know what Russians are like. They've only ever seen blue-eyed blondes in neighboring California. Muscovite Vasilisa Malinka talks ...

Interpol Chooses New Chief Amid Controversy

Interpol has choosen a new chief amid furor over the possibility that a top Russian Interior Ministry official could have ...

US Endorses S. Korean Candidate as Interpol Votes For President

Interpol's general assembly is voting to choose a new president at a meeting Wednesday in Dubai, with a member of ...

UPDATE: Israel steps up boycott fight after Airbnb settlement ban

Tel Aviv coastline with Israel Flag, Israel (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}} Israel said Tuesday it would slap ...

Movie Review

The BFG [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More