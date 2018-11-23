Fri, 23 Nov 2018

Dublin

International

Car slams into group of students, killing five in China

BEIJING, China - A car ploughed into a group of students and adults in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, killing five ...

Trump disses last year's WHCD host, might attend next year

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Man with bow and arrow in Blacktown takes aim at police

BLACKTOWN, Greater Western Sydney, Australia - A man appeared in the Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday charged with pointing a ...

Bag with cocaine arrives at Sydney airport unaccompanied

SYDNEY, Australia  - A 41-year-old Spanish man appeared in Sydney Central Local Court on Wednesday charged with bringing 4kg of ...

Trump: Saudis say Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood member

WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...

Europe

Dutch King Visits Renewed Anne Frank House Museum

AMSTERDAM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander visited the Anne Frank House museum Thursday after a two-year reboot to give the building ...

10 stupidly simple words the Russian language just cant handle

The Russians love to gush about the wealth of our language - its magnificence is drummed into us from early ...

10 interesting facts about St. Petersburg

Travel Nov 22 2018 Nikolay Shevchenko Pixabay Fancy a Hermitage cat as a souvenir? You might be in luck. And ...

Leon Trotsky opens up about Stalin, NY and the Revolution

Leon Trotsky always had something to say, not only about the revolution. Pexels; Pixabay/Getty Images From beyond the grave, the ...

Etzebeth on the bench, Boks unchanged for Wales

Cape Town - An unchanged Springbok starting side will take on Wales in the final Test match of the 2018 ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

