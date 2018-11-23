British Police Release More Video Of Skripal Poisoning Suspects

Police in Britain have released more video of the two suspects they believe poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March.

Two men - know by the aliases Aleksandr Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - were charged in absentia for the attack in September.

Investigative website Bellingcat has named them as Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, both of whom work for Russia's GRU intelligence services.

On November 22, police released footage appearing to show the two arriving and walking around Salisbury on March 4, the day the Skripals were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury.

A man and a woman were poisoned in the nearby town of Amesbury on June 30 after police believe they handled a perfume bottle that contained Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union used in the Skripal poisoning. The woman, Dawn Sturgess, died.

Police said they were appealing for more information from anybody who may have seen the two men in Britain between March 2-4 or had seen the counterfeit 'Nina Ricci' perfume box or bottle.

The poisoning has added tension to already severely strained ties between Russia and the West, leading to additional U.S. and European Union sanctions on Moscow and to diplomatic expulsions of Russian and Western officials.

Based on reporting by TASS and Reuters

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Republished with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036