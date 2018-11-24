Three ethnic Serbs, including two police officers, have been arrested in Kosovo in connection with the murder of a leading Serbian politician in the north of the country.

The three men were arrested early on November 23 in the Serb-dominated town of Mitrovica, 40 kilometers north of the capital, Pristina, as suspects in the killing of Oliver Ivanovic in January, police said in a statement.

A fourth ethnic Serb was arrested for resisting police.

During the raids, which took place in four locations, police seized evidence for the investigation into the murder, a prosecutor's statement said, adding that illegal weapons and other material had been found.

The arrests sparked protests by groups of ethnic Serbs on Mitrovica's main square.

The government of Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj called for calm in a statement, adding that the operation had no connection to politics.

'I assure all citizens of the Kosovo state and the public order institutions that it [the police operation] will never be oriented against any ethnic or political grouping,' Haradinaj wrote on his Facebook page.

Tensions are on the rise after Kosovo failed earlier this week to become a member of the international police organization, Interpol, while at the same time introducing a 100 percent tax on goods imported from Serbia.

The Serbian government is to hold an emergency session to discuss the crisis, while President Aleksandar Vucic has called a meeting with the commanders of the Serbian Army, police, and security services.

Ivanovic, a moderate Serbian politician, was shot dead in front of his office in northern Mitrovica on January 16.

His killers have never been identified.

He was considered a rare politician capable of building bridges between Kosovo's Serbs and the ethnic Albanian majority.

With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and Reuters RFE/RL's Balkan Service

