BEIJING, China - After facing intense backlash over its latest advertisement campaign in China, which was slammed as being racist, the Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana was forced to not only cancel its fashion show in Shanghai, but also had to profusely apologize to its customers in the country.

On Friday, days after the brand was ridiculed by customers in the country for showing an advertisement featuring a Chinese model struggling to eat pasta and pizza with chopsticks - products of the brand vanished from Chinese eCommerce sites.

With retailers in China retreating from the brand, the company's products disappeared from listings on major Chinese eCommerce websites, including Taobao and JD.com.

Further, the luxury brand's products were not visible on small platforms in the country too, with Kaola and Secoo removing all Dolce & Gabbana products from their sites.

The company's troubles intensified after screenshots were circulated online of a private Instagram conversation, in which the brand’s designer Stefano Gabbana makes a reference to “China Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia.”

In the screenshots, Gabbana uses the smiling poo emoji to describe the country.

The company argued that Gabbana’s account had been hacked and issued an apology.

However, with anger over its controversial ad campaign continuing to spiral out of control, Dolce & Gabbana’s co-founders sought China’s “forgiveness” on Friday by issuing a video apology that was published by the South China Morning Post.

The company, whose ad campaign was slammed as trivializing Chinese culture and promoting unflattering stereotypes, has faced threats by local celebrities in the country, who have called for a boycott of the brand.

However, the brand made a last ditch effort to try and salvage sales in one of the world's biggest luxury markets.

In their video apology, co-founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce said they had “reflected seriously” and were saddened by the impact of their words.

Gabbana said, "We will never forget this experience and lesson, and this sort of thing will never happen again."

Dolce said, "In the face of our cultural misunderstanding, we hope that we can earn your forgiveness," before both the designers said "sorry" in Mandarin.

The nearly 90 second video apology is issued in Italian by the designers and features Chinese subtitles.

It was also posted on China’s Twitter-like platform, Weibo.