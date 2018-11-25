Cape Town - England ended 2018 with a 37-18 win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

This loss was Australia's ninth in 13 Tests in 2018 -- a worrying record ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

This win came in the week of the 15th anniversary of England's 2003 World Cup final victory over an Australia side coached by Jones.

England reverted to their near-strongest line-up following a 35-15 win over Japan last week.

Australia scrum-half Will Genia, appearing in his 100th Test, delivered a poor pass to wing Dane Haylett-Petty, whose clearing kick near his own line was charged down by England scrum-half Ben Youngs, with the hosts forcing a five-metre scrum.

Australia fly-half Matt To'omua, who plays for English club Leicester, reduced the lead to 7-3 with a penalty before Farrell landed one of his own.

Nevertheless, Australia thought they had scored a 27-minute try through Haylett-Petty.

The fullback evaded Farrell's attempted tap-tackle, rounded Youngs and accelerated away from Daly for a try between the posts that To'omua converted.

England, however, were back in front in the 44th minute thanks to a fine try by Daly.

There was a huge roar from the Twickenham crowd when injury-plagued centre Manu Tuilagi came off the bench for his first England appearance in more than two years.