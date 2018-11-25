DUBLIN, Ireland - In a tragic accident at the Dublin Airport, a man believed to be in his 60s died on Saturday.

The man, who reportedly worked on cargo for an aircraft on the ground, died in a workplace accident at around 10.30 am on Saturday morning.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the accident and said that the man was employed with the cargo handling company, Swissport.

He is said to have suffered injuries and was rushed to the Beaumont Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardai said that investigations were currently underway.

A Garda spokesperson said in a statement, "Gardai, the Health and Safety Authority and Dublin Airport authorities are investigating the circumstances of an industrial accident fatality which occurred at Dublin Airport at approximately 10.30 am this morning."

The spokesperson added, "A 64-year-old man was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries following a fall airside, the man was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigations are continuing."

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority said in a statement, "I can confirm we’ve launched an investigation into the fatality at Dublin Airport. Inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority are on-site."

The Dublin Airport too has confirmed an investigation into the death of the ground handler.