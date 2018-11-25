Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): As much as 200 kg's of stubble got burnt in an accidental fire here on Saturday.

The huge stock of stubble was collected at the place for commercial purposes. The stack had about 300 Kg's of stubble purchased from different farmers.

Sharing details of the incident, Sriram, the owner of the stubble stack said, "We complied with the government directive of not burning stubble and stored it but with today's fire we have to bear the loss of about 5 to 6 Lakh rupees. It appears like a short circuit caused the fire."

Six fire tenders were pressed into action to control the fire, however.

Fireman Ravindra Kumar said, "We received information about a large amount of stubble catching fire at this place and fire tenders were immediately rushed to spot. It was told that there was 300 Kg of stubble stored at this place and we were able to save about 100 kg. 6 fire tenders were deployed to control this fire."

Expressing his concern over the menace of increasing air pollution across the country, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) Chairman Bhure Lal on November 16 said that more straw burning has been recorded this year. Lal also criticised farmers who continue to burn stubble. (ANI)