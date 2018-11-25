Brexit: Theresa May writes to people to back her

Brussels [Belgium], Nov 25 (ANI): In what could be seen as a last-ditch attempt to garner support from the people of her country, British Prime Minister Theresa May, hours before the final round of discussions with the European Union (EU) on Brexit, penned a letter to the nation highlighting how the agreed draft deal serves the national interest.

"Today, I am in Brussels with the firm intention of agreeing on a Brexit deal with the leaders of the other 27 EU nations. It will be a deal that is in our national interest-one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted `Leave' or 'Remain'. It will honour the result of the referendum," May stated.

She went on to highlight the key areas in which the UK will regain sovereign power, including financial expenditure, law-making procedures, immigration, and independent waters amongst other sectors.

May also underscored continuing cooperation between the UK and the EU and said, "Because our European friends will always be our allies in the fight against terrorism and organised crime, the deal will ensure that security co-operation will continue, so we can keep our people safe."

"It is a deal for a brighter future, which enables us to seize the opportunities that lie ahead," May reiterated.

The letter comes in the wake of Spain's announcement that an agreement has been reached with the United Kingdom over the status of Gibraltar, which was posing to be a major roadblock in the signing of the agreement between both parties on Sunday. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had earlier threatened to vote against the agreement due to his displeasure over the clause regarding Gibraltar.

An EU-Brexit special summit is scheduled to be held today in Brussels, where a Political Declaration on the future relationship between the UK and the EU is expected to be signed, along with the final 585-page long withdrawal agreement.

Political leaders from EU's 27 member nations and UK's political leadership will be present for the meet.

The UK is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019, and transition in a 21-month long transitory period with the EU. (ANI)