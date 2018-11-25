Sydney [Australia], Nov 25 (ANI): India have lost the toss and are asked to bowl first by Australia in their third and final T20 International of the ongoing three-match series here at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Following the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he was happy to bowl first. Talking about the team combination, he said, "No changes in the team."

On the other hand, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said: "The wicket is good so we want to put runs on the board."

Reflecting on the changes in the squad, Finch confirmed, "One change for Australia with (Mitchell) Starc replacing (Jason) Behrendorff."

Australia are leading the series with 1-0 as the second T20I was called off due to rain. Meanwhile, India would like to level 1-1 and take some momentum into the Test series starting from December 6 in Adelaide.

Following are the playing eleven of India and Australia:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), D'arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa (ANI)