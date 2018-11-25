Russia Sends Experts To Aleppo After Reports Of Chemical Attack

Russia says it has sent military chemicals experts to Aleppo after reports that shells fired by insurgents in the Syrian city left dozens of people with breathing and vision problems.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on November 25 that specialists from Russian nuclear, chemical and biological warfare protection units had arrived at the scene of the attacks after Syrian state TV broadcast footage of medics treating people for what appeared to be injuries related to the use of chemical weapons.

"They are working with the injured in hospitals and are monitoring the environment in the area where toxic substances were used by militants,' Konashenkov said.

'According to initial information, confirmed, among other things, by symptoms diagnosed in those affected, the projectiles launched at residential districts of Aleppo appear to have been filled with chlorine,' he added.

The AP news agency quoted an official from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in the United Kingdom, as saying the stench of gas hung over Aleppo after the attacks on November 24.

Rebel leaders, however, rejected the allegations that they had used chemical weapons and instead accused government officials of staging the attack to undermine a ceasefire.

Rebel commander Abdel-Salam Abdel-Razak added that opposition groups don't have weapons containing poisonous gases nor the capability to launch them.

Earlier in the day government shelling of a rebel-held area in neighboring Idlib Province killed at least seven civilians, including several children.

The two sides have periodically exchanged fire in northwest Syria since an accord between Moscow, a key ally of Damascus, and Turkey, which backs some rebel factions, was agreed to create buffer zones in the region to limit fighting.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, TASS and SANA

