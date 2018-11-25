Sun, 25 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
9
Dublin

International

Section
Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Many men, women and children die in horrific bus crash

KARNATAKA, India - At least 30 passengers, most of them women and children, have been killed in a horrific bus ...

Saudi FM insists crown prince played no murder in murder

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – There is no prospect of there being a change of leadership in Saudi Arabia, the country’s ...

Spectacular crash at Darling Harbour after police pursuit

SYDNEY, Australia – A police chase across the Sydney Harbour Bridge has ended with a spectacular crash at Darling Harbour ...

Myanmar and Bangladesh need to think again on repatriations

Under international law — and the precepts of basic human decency — the nearly one million Rohingya people driven out ...

Khashoggi murder: Trump disputes CIA over its conclusion

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Last week's media expose on the conclusions drawn by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after examining the ...

Europe

Section
Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

EU leaders approve Brexit deal

Brussels [Belgium], Nov 25 (ANI): The leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) on Sunday endorsed the ...

Chlorine used in Aleppo attack, confirms Russian MoD

Moscow (Russia) Nov 25 (ANI): Russian Ministry of Defence on Sunday confirmed that the poisonous agent-Chlorine-filled shells were used by ...

Movie Review

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen) [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More