New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A day after legendary boxer Mary Kom scripted history by winning a gold medal at the World Championship for the sixth time, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his happiness over boxer's feat on Sunday.

Big B took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of boxing gloves gifted to him by Mary Kom and congratulated the boxer, alongside a heartfelt caption which read, "Mary Kom ... what huge honour you bring to the country .. 6 times Gold medalist World Championship .. CONGRATULATIONS .. I ever value the boxing gloves you gifted me ! They are my GOLD MEDALS "

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor too congratulated the six-time world boxing champion by tweeting a picture of her with a message, "With every win, she has created a new chapter in history! An inspiration for us all. Her never back down attitude is awe worthy! Congratulations @MangteC on the Gold! True champion! Always

making India proud!"

Many other B-town celebrities lauded Mary Kom over her latest feat.

Anushka Sharma called the boxer a "wonderwoman" and extended her wishes. "Congratulations Champ!! So proud to see you creating history @MangteC you are a wonderwoman ! MaryKom," she tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra, who essayed the role of Mary Kom in her biopic, also wished the star on her official Twitter handle writing, "Wow! Only you could do it!! What an achievement... the first female boxer to win the WorldChampionship for an unprecedented 6th time! Congratulations @MangteC... It's a proud moment for the nation

you are and always will be my inspiration.. Here's to MagnificentMary."

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a beautiful photo of Mary Kom with India's flag on his Twitter handle and wrote, "MaryKom you rule! First woman boxer to win 6 world championships."

Many other celebrities and eminent personalities including Arjun Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn, Shreya Goshal, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag also wished the 35-year-old boxer. (ANI)