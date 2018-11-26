Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...
PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...
KARNATAKA, India - At least 30 passengers, most of them women and children, have been killed in a horrific bus ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – There is no prospect of there being a change of leadership in Saudi Arabia, the country’s ...
SYDNEY, Australia – A police chase across the Sydney Harbour Bridge has ended with a spectacular crash at Darling Harbour ...
Under international law — and the precepts of basic human decency — the nearly one million Rohingya people driven out ...
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...
TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...
LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Tens of thousands of Romanians gathered Sunday for the blessing of a grandiose Orthodox cathedral consecrated to ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...Read More