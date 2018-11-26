Mon, 26 Nov 2018

International

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Many men, women and children die in horrific bus crash

KARNATAKA, India - At least 30 passengers, most of them women and children, have been killed in a horrific bus ...

Saudi FM insists crown prince played no murder in murder

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – There is no prospect of there being a change of leadership in Saudi Arabia, the country’s ...

Spectacular crash at Darling Harbour after police pursuit

SYDNEY, Australia – A police chase across the Sydney Harbour Bridge has ended with a spectacular crash at Darling Harbour ...

Europe

Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

Syrians Injured in Possible Chemical Attack

Syrian state media and a Syrian watchdog say about 100 people in Aleppo have been hospitalized, complaining of breathing difficulties. ...

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen) [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

