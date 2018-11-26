Syrians Injured in Possible Chemical Attack

Syrian state media and a Syrian watchdog say about 100 people in Aleppo have been hospitalized, complaining of breathing difficulties.

The city of Aleppo is held by the government of Bashar al-Assad.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say 94 people were treated and 31 remain hospitalized.

SANA, Syria's state new agency, said Sunday that 107 people were injured in Aleppo after militants in Idlib hit areas with projectiles that probably contained chlorine. Russia has also blamed the injuries on rebel-launched missiles with chlorine.

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows a man receiving oxygen through respirators following a suspected chemical attack on his town of al-Khalidiya, in Aleppo, Syria, Nov. 24, 2018.

Rebel officials, however, denied the charges and accused Syria of trying to frame them. 'We at the National Liberation Front deny the criminal, lying regime's allegations that revolutionaries targeted the city of Aleppo with any missiles and especially not any containing chlorine gas,' a rebel coalition said Sunday.

The Observatory said regime ally Russia 'likely' carried out the air strikes.

Russia is the top ally of the Assad regime.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry urged the U.N. Security Council Sunday to take action against whoever conducted the strikes. The ministry said in a statement that the Syrian government 'calls on the Security Council to immediately and strongly condemn these terrorist crimes... [and take] deterrent, punitive measures against the actions and regimes that support and fund terrorism.'

Zaher Batal, the head of the Aleppo Doctors Syndicate told Reuters, 'We can not know the kinds of gases, but we suspected chlorine and treated patients on this basis because of the symptoms.'

In addition to difficulty breathing, symptoms included eye inflammation, shivering and fainting.

The West has accused Damascus of using chemical weapons on several occasions, something Syria has consistently denied.