EU needs 'profound' reforms post-Brexit: Macron

Brussels [Belgium], Nov 26(ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom's (UK) intention of withdrawing from the European Union (EU) has brought into focus the need for a 'profound' reform of the bloc, French President Emmanuel Macron said here on Sunday.

Sputnik quoted Macron saying that ahead of the EU leaders' summit that its participants had to discuss the future relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, stressing that London would continue playing an 'important role' even after Brexit and that its role could also evolve.

"This summit is an important stage, and we should all draw conclusions from it. This proves that the European Union is fragile to some extent and that there is always obviously a room for improvement. It finally shows that Europe need reforms, this is obvious, and I support it, we continue working on it. I believe this is what the upcoming debates ahead of the European elections [to the European Parliament, scheduled for May 2019] should focus on," Macron said.

He further specified that the 'profound reforms' should be introduced to the European Union for the benefit of its citizens.

Macron also voiced his support to the Brexit withdrawal agreement, qualifying it as a 'good' one.

The leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union(EU) on Sunday endorsed the United Kingdom's withdrawal agreement from the bloc and approved the draft political declaration outlining the future EU-UK relations.(ANI/Sputnik)