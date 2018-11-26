Kolkata (West Bengal), Nov 26, (ANI): A passenger travelling on a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight was apprehended at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday for what he claimed to be a joke raised an alarm.

According to a statement issued by the airline, 21-year-old Poddar boarded Jet Airways flight 9W472 destined for Mumbai. While on board, he allegedly sent a picture of himself with a handkerchief on his face and captioned it "Terrorist on flight, I destroy women hearts."

A co-passenger who was seated behind Poddar noticed his activities and raised an alarm. He was later handed over to the Jet Airways security and subsequently, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended Poddar and handed him over to the police.

During interrogation, Poddar revealed that he had sent the message to six of his friends, and it was nothing more than a joke. (ANI)