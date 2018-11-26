Mon, 26 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
7
Dublin

International

Section
Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Many men, women and children die in horrific bus crash

KARNATAKA, India - At least 30 passengers, most of them women and children, have been killed in a horrific bus ...

Saudi FM insists crown prince played no murder in murder

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – There is no prospect of there being a change of leadership in Saudi Arabia, the country’s ...

Europe

Section
'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

Ex-Trump campaign adviser loses bid to delay prison sentence

A US federal judge on Sunday rejected a last-minute bid by former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos to ...

Toys R Us Asia separates from U.S. parent: Will it succeed in India?

By Lee Kah Whye Singapore [Singapore], Nov 26 (ANI): Last week, in the air-conditioned comfort of one of the numerous ...

Ex-Conservative leader criticises Brexit deal

A former leader of Britain's Conservative Party says he cannot support the Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May. ...

Movie Review

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen) [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More