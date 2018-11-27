Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab), Nov 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Monday that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan could not stop cross-border terrorism, which is sponsored by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistani Army.

"The government in Pakistan works under the Army. In Pakistan Army is power in itself. If you think Imran Khan can stop cross-border terrorism, then it is not going to happen," Chief Minister Amarinder while speaking to media persons at the foundation laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor.

In reply to a question, Singh said, "It is for General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Pakistan Army, to ensure that acts of terrorism do not happen at all. The Army doesn't fight innocent women and children. The army doesn't throw grenades on the peaceful assembly of people."

To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next year, India last week decided to build Kartarpur corridor up to the international border between India and Pakistan. It will help Sikh pilgrims visit Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, which is on the banks of Ravi in Pakistan.

He said that he was in no mood to go to the gurdwara in Pakistan because the state was sponsoring terrorism, which was taking toll of innocent civilians and Indian Army personnel.

"Going by one side we have our gurdwara there but to get there, I will have to enter Pakistan. I am not in a mood today to go to Pakistan till they do not stop terrorist activities across the border. As the Chief Minister of Punjab, my job is to maintain law and order in the state, which prevents me from going to Pakistan," said Amarinder.

Taking on Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who will be visiting Pakistan, Captain said, "If they are not concerned about Punjab and the soldiers who are dying, then who can stop them. Nobody has control over her or Akali Dal," he said. The Central government has decided to send Kaur to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on November 28.

"I am a soldier and I have been through Army and I have my own feelings," he said, asserting that he will not go to Pakistan. Pakistan had extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and others to attend the ceremony slated for Wednesday. (ANI)