New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (NewsVoir): To celebrate and showcase historical landmarks of Indo-German Development Cooperation, a 'Touring Exhibition' will be launched in New Delhi on Wednesday 28 November 2018 at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. This exhibition will then further travel to Bengaluru, Kochi and Chennai through 2019.

The exhibition will be graced by the presence of Dr. C.S Mohapatra, Additional Secretary (EA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Dr. Wolfram Klein, Head of India

South Asia Division, Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Mrs. Christiane Hieronymus, Head of Economic Cooperation

Development, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany is expected to welcome the guests for the evening.

The touring exhibition maps the history of the projects and achievements of this journey and also creates a space for nostalgia and discussions about the road ahead.

Indo-German Development Cooperation laid the roots of its long-standing relationship in 1958. The goal was to achieve sustainable global development and to foster a spirit of progressive partnership and trust. During the course, we've hit several milestones like the launch of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in 1959, the launch and success of the Polio Immunisation Programme in 1996 and the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna in 2008, and setting up a 125-MW solar power plant in Sakri, Maharashtra, to name a few.

More recently, Germany has been closely working with the Indian Government to develop Kochi, Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar into smart cities. In course of these fruitful long standing years of association, The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and other implementing agencies have constantly developed their approach to work towards sustainable global development with India and to foster a spirit of partnership and trust. (NewsVoir)