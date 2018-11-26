Mon, 26 Nov 2018

Dublin

International

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Many men, women and children die in horrific bus crash

KARNATAKA, India - At least 30 passengers, most of them women and children, have been killed in a horrific bus ...

Saudi FM insists crown prince played no murder in murder

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – There is no prospect of there being a change of leadership in Saudi Arabia, the country’s ...

Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

Six dead in Switzerland apartment fire - police

Six people, including children, died when a fire broke out in an apartment building in the northwestern Swiss town of ...

'Thank you President T': Trump tweets as holiday break ends

US President Donald Trump congratulated himself for falling oil prices. He chided the Federal Reserve over interest rates. He claimed ...

Manipur beat Mandalay in football match at Sangai Festival

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Manipur women's football team have defeated Myanmar's Mandalay team 3-1 in a friendly football ...

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen) [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

