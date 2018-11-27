Tue, 27 Nov 2018

Dublin

International

Ukraine's naval vessels captured by Russia, sparking anger

MOSCOW, Russia - In an incident on Sunday, that has triggered a dangerous new crisis between Russia and Ukraine, both ...

Aleppo gas attack: Russia launches airstrikes against rebels

ALEPPO, Syria - Alleging that Syrian rebels carried out a chemical weapons attack in the government-held Aleppo city on Sunday ...

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

DRC Accuses US of Meddling in Elections

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo says the United States is creating "needless fear" after the U.S. ...

Macron Feels Diesel Tax Anger After Paris 'Battle Scenes'

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, caught off guard by violent demonstrations against diesel tax hikes, warned his cabinet on ...

Czech President Says to Push for Jerusalem Embassy Move

JERUSALEM - Czech Republic President Milos Zeman told Israel's parliament on Monday that he would push to have his country's ...

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen) [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

