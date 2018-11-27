Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab), [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday morning paid obeisance to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan from the Indian side of the international border.

He viewed the historic gurdwara through binoculars and bowed to "thank the almighty for paving the way for the opening of the holy corridor."

Sidhu has drawn much flak from within the Congress party over his decision to visit the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has already turned down Pakistan's invitation citing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism by Islamabad.

Sidhu reached Dera Baba Nanak via Amritsar from Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. "Ardas (prayers) of 13 crore 'Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat', which have been praying for the past 70 years for a darshan of gurdwaras on Pakistan side has borne the fruit," said Sidhu.

He said that it is a gift to the entire "sangat" on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev for which he has come to thank the Almighty.

Pakistan government on November 23 had extended invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu for the event. The invitation was, however, declined by Swaraj citing her prior commitments pertaining to election campaigns.

Swaraj informed that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri would represent the Indian government at the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Pakistan side. (ANI)