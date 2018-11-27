Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A commander level meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers took place on the international border at Ramgarh on Monday. The meeting discussed among other things the issues pertaining to cross-border firing and unsolicited movements in the border areas.

The BSF delegation was represented by Commandant M K Yadav while Wing Commander Mehran led the Pakistan Rangers. Apart from cross-border firing the officials also discussed the routine issues related to border management, said an official statement of the BSF. (ANI)