UKPNP condemns illegal detention of Imtiaz Butt

Brussels [Belgium], Nov 27 (ANI): The tactics of harassment and intimidation of nationalist political leaders in Pakistani Occupied Kashmir continues. Illegal detention of Mr. Imtiaz Butt, newly elected Chairman of the publicity board of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) at the hands of secret service of Pakistan and local police in Kotli- POK is its fresh example. We condemn such policies to pressurize our leaders in the region.

Jamil Maqsood, Central Secretary Foreign Affairs of United Kashmir People's National Party

Party Representative at United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva gravely expressed on arrest of Imtiaz Butt. Issuing a statement from Brussels, Jamil Maqsood, warned Pakistani intelligence services

their local collaborators not to use such tactics against their party fellows. We are the vanguards of peaceful endeavor in the region. And we vow to continue our struggle peacefully to reunite erstwhile state of Jammu Kashmir including Gilgit- Baltistan. The son of the soil shall not surrender a single inch of their motherland that existed from 1846-1947.

We have heralded world community to take serious cognizable action on such individual and collective human rights abuses taking place in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Jamil Maqsood also lamented that Pakistan is exploring our land and resources and those who resisted are facing such victimization. We are vigilant to protect our colleagues and leaders living under a fragile environment in Pakistani Occupied Kashmir. The Exiled Chair of United Kashmir People's National Party, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has also condemned such illegal actions against our party fellows. Mr. Kashmiri who is living in exile deplored that I stress of learning from the past Pakistani security agencies think they could silence our voices and they can neutralize our active leaders. They must remember that every action has a reaction that always goes opposite.

We have informed the Chairperson of the United Nations Human Rights Council, President of the European Parliament, Human Rights Committee

Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament

Office of the High Representative European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels. The world community must take urgent heed in this regard. (ANI)