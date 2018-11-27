Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A local outfit in Odisha, Kalinga Sena, has withdrawn its threat of throwing ink at Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during his visit to the state for participating in the opening ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The local outfit has taken the decision after Hockey India president Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad appealed to the fringed outfit to re-consider their decision.

Speaking to ANI, Kalinga Sena chief Hemant Rath said, "We have withdrawn our threat to throw ink at Shah Rukh Khan as we have received a letter from President of Hockey India requesting to consider the decision. Secondly, it is a matter of prestige of Odisha and India."

However, the chief of the outfit further made it clear that though the outfit has withdrawn its threat, they have not forgiven Khan for allegedly insulting sentiments of the people of Odisha and distorting history in his film "Asoka" that was released 17 years ago.

"We have decided to withdraw the threat for the time being in view of the request made by Hockey India President and Odisha government and police. The further decision will be taken later but we haven't forgiven Shah Rukh Khan," Rath said.

In their complaint, Kalinga Sena had claimed that Shah Rukh hurt the sentiments of Odia people and dishonoured their culture by portraying the Kalinga war in an incorrect manner.

The movie 'Asoka' chronicles the early life of Emperor Asoka, played by Shah Rukh. It begins with his career as a General in Taxila (modern-day Pakistan) and ends with the conquest of Kalinga (in modern-day Odisha State). (ANI)