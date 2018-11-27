Tue, 27 Nov 2018

Dublin

International

Trump challenged over his Saudi defense in Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Days after Turkey accused the U.S. President Donald Trump of turning a blind eye in the sensational ...

Ukraine's naval vessels captured by Russia, sparking anger

MOSCOW, Russia - In an incident on Sunday, that has triggered a dangerous new crisis between Russia and Ukraine, both ...

Aleppo gas attack: Russia launches airstrikes against rebels

ALEPPO, Syria - Alleging that Syrian rebels carried out a chemical weapons attack in the government-held Aleppo city on Sunday ...

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Europe

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

UK's May Fights to Sell Brexit Deal to Skeptical Country

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May made a blunt appeal to skeptical lawmakers Monday to back her divorce deal with ...

Trump Says Brexit Deal May Hamper US-British Trade; UK Differs

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the agreement allowing the United Kingdom to leave the European Union ...

Soros Foundation to Close in Turkey After Attack by Erdogan

ISTANBUL - George Soros' Open Society Foundation said on Monday it would cease operations in Turkey, days after President Recep ...

Movie Review

The Stendhal Syndrome [Blu-Ray]
Stendhal Syndrome

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

