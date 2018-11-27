Dubai [UAE], Nov 27 (ANI): India women's Twenty20 skipper and batter Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday made a notable jump to reach the third position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player Rankings.

Harmanpreet, who was the second highest run-maker during the recently concluded ICC World T20 event after Australia wicketkeeper batter Alyssa Healy, has gained three slots to reach the third position.

Apart from the India skipper, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana have also moved up after contributing in their team's campaign in the Caribbean, which ended against England in the semi-finals. However, ODI skipper Mithali Raj's ranking dropped by two places to the ninth position.

Jemimah, who was placed at the ninth spot, has now moved up to her career-best sixth position, while, Smriti has gained seven places to be placed at her career-best tenth spot.

Other cricketers who have made a remarkable jump includes Australian wicketkeeper batswoman, Alyssa Healy. She has gained four slots to reach the eighth position for her Player of the Tournament effort, which saw her scoring 225 runs.

Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan has gained seven places to reach a career-best 14th position, while Clare Shillington of Ireland, who could only gain one slot, takes the 19th slot.

In bowler's list led by Australia's Megan Schutt, India leg breaker Poonam Yadav has retained her number three position.

Meanwhile, New Zealand spinner Leigh Kasperek's seven wickets have lifted her seven places to reach and share the third position with Poonam.

England's Sophie Ecclestone has moved from 16th to the fourth and fast bowler Anya Shrubsole from 12th to the sixth place after a seven-wicket effort, which included a hat-trick against South Africa in the ICC World T20.

Other bowlers who have improved their rankings include New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr, who has upped 15 places to a career-best seventh, Delisa Kimmince of Australia has gained 10 places to reach the eighth, South Africa's Shabnim Ismail has jumped 11 places to gain the 10th, Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu has made a massive jump of 25 places to reach her career-best 10th, Shashikala Siriwardene of Sri Lanka has upped six places to gain the 17th and Salma Khatun of Bangladesh has only gained two places to settle at the 14th place.

Meanwhile, in the list of all-rounders, West Indies' Deandra Dottin has shot up from fourth to the second position. She has overtaken Australia's Ellyse Perry and compatriot Hayley Mathews after finishing with 121 runs and 10 wickets in the tournament. South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has advanced one slot to reach the fifth position among all-rounders.

In the ICC T20I team rankings, England have overtaken New Zealand to reach the second position in the list, however, the list continues to be topped by Meg Lanning-led Australia with 283 points after their fourth ICC Women's World T20 title. (ANI)