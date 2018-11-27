U.S. Urges Kosovo To Remove Newly Imposed Tariffs On Serbia, Bosnia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Kosovo to rescind the tariffs placed on imports from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina and to work with Belgrade to "deescalate tensions."

Pompeo made the call during his meeting with Kosovar President Hashim Thaci in Washington on November 26, according to the U.S. State Department.

Kosovo on November 21 imposed a 100 percent tax on products from Serbia and Bosnia in a move the government said was aimed at defending the country's "vital interest' following Belgrade's 'aggressive campaign" against the young republic in the international stage.

The decision drew angry reactions from Belgrade and Sarajevo and calls from the European Union to revoke the measures.

Relations between Pristina and Belgrade have been tense since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Although more than 110 countries recognize Kosovo, Serbia - and Bosnia -- do not.

Both Kosovo and Serbia have been told they must resolve their differences in order to make progress toward EU membership.

However, EU-sponsored normalization talks between the two countries' leaders have been stop-and-go in recent months.

During his meeting with Thaci, Pompeo "reaffirmed steadfast U.S. support for a sovereign, independent Kosovo, fully integrated into the international community," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a November 26 statement.

The secretary of state also encouraged Pristina to "reach a historic comprehensive normalization deal" with Belgrade, rescind the tariffs placed on Serbian and Bosnian products, and to work with Serbia to "avoid provocations and deescalate tensions."

"Normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia is the only way to clear the path to both countries' future integration into the Western community of nations," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Thaci called his meeting with Pompeo "excellent."

"Kosovo blessed to have US support in all stages of our fight for freedom & independence. We are now working together to achieve comprehensive agreement [between] Kosovo & Serbia to ensure peace & guarantee #Kosovo membership to UN, NATO & EU," he tweeted.

