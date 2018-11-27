Tue, 27 Nov 2018

Dublin

International

Trump challenged over his Saudi defense in Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Days after Turkey accused the U.S. President Donald Trump of turning a blind eye in the sensational ...

Ukraine's naval vessels captured by Russia, sparking anger

MOSCOW, Russia - In an incident on Sunday, that has triggered a dangerous new crisis between Russia and Ukraine, both ...

Aleppo gas attack: Russia launches airstrikes against rebels

ALEPPO, Syria - Alleging that Syrian rebels carried out a chemical weapons attack in the government-held Aleppo city on Sunday ...

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Europe

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Amnesty Condemns Bail Refusal For Activist Jailed In Chechnya

Amnesty International has criticized the refusal of a court in Russia's Chechnya region to release a leading activist on bail. ...

U.S. Urges Kosovo To Remove Newly Imposed Tariffs On Serbia, Bosnia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Kosovo to rescind the tariffs placed on imports from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina ...

Seafaring Muscovite family of four have no desire to set foot on land

Travel Nov 27 2018 Nikolay Shevchenko Personal Archive A married couple from Russia with two children have been living on ...

The Stendhal Syndrome [Blu-Ray]
Stendhal Syndrome

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

