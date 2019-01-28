What next for Brexit?

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
MANILA, Philippines - Twin bombings tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Philippines on Sunday, killing at least 27 ...
BRUMADINHO, Brazil - Authorities in Brazil said that rescue operations after the collapse of a dam in the country continued ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia - As the number of flood-related casualties continued to rise in Indonesia, the disaster-prone archipelago was struck by ...
PYONGYANG, North Korea - Days after exchanging pleasant letters with each other, the U.S. President Donald Trump and the North ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - With trade tensions already high between the world's two largest economies - the U.S. and China - ...
SAO PAULO, Brazil - The death toll has escalated following Friday's bursting of a dam at an iron ore ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish language speakers are being strongly encouraged to apply for positions as Irish Translators in European Union ...
Despite the humiliating rejection of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, Britain is no closer to knowing the end ...
Some 250 people rallied in Greece's second-largest city to protest ratification of a historic deal set to lead to normalization ...
History Jan 28 2019 Boris Egorov Deni (Denisov) V.N., 1920 The 1917 Revolution in Russia was considered by the Bolsheviks ...
Canberra [Australia], Jan 28 (ANI): Australia, on Monday, extended its support to Venezuela's National Assembly President, Juan Guaido, recognising him ...
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department says sanctions imposed on three companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska have been ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...Read More