Mon, 28 Jan 2019

News RELEASES

Dublin

International

Two bombs tear through Philippine cathedral during mass, killing 27

MANILA, Philippines - Twin bombings tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Philippines on Sunday, killing at least 27 ...

Brazil iron dam collapse: 40 dead, at least 300 remain missing

BRUMADINHO, Brazil - Authorities in Brazil said that rescue operations after the collapse of a dam in the country continued ...

Floods in Indonesia kills nearly 70 as quake rattles Maluku

JAKARTA, Indonesia - As the number of flood-related casualties continued to rise in Indonesia, the disaster-prone archipelago was struck by ...

North Korea prepares for second summit with the U.S. President

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Days after exchanging pleasant letters with each other, the U.S. President Donald Trump and the North ...

China warns the U.S. over its provocative naval maneuver

WASHINGTON, U.S. - With trade tensions already high between the world's two largest economies - the U.S. and China - ...

Minas Gerais state in Brazil in shock after dam burst

  SAO PAULO, Brazil - The death toll has escalated following Friday's bursting of a dam at an iron ore ...

Europe

Irish language speakers ecouraged to apply for translator roles at EU

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish language speakers are being strongly encouraged to apply for positions as Irish Translators in European Union ...

What next for Brexit?

Despite the humiliating rejection of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, Britain is no closer to knowing the end ...

Dozens Protest Against Greek President Over Macedonia Deal

Some 250 people rallied in Greece's second-largest city to protest ratification of a historic deal set to lead to normalization ...

20 posters from the war that saved the world from Communism

History Jan 28 2019 Boris Egorov Deni (Denisov) V.N., 1920 The 1917 Revolution in Russia was considered by the Bolsheviks ...

Australia recognises Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim President

Canberra [Australia], Jan 28 (ANI): Australia, on Monday, extended its support to Venezuela's National Assembly President, Juan Guaido, recognising him ...

U.S. Lifts Sanctions On Rusal, Other Firms With Links To Deripaska

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department says sanctions imposed on three companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska have been ...

Halloween (2018)

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

