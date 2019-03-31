Sun, 31 Mar 2019

Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

George Clooney calls for bocott on 9 hotels owned by Brunei

LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...

Canada issues travel warning for visits to Britain

OTTAWA, Canada - Canadians travelling or living in the UK are being told by their government to be highly cautious. ...

Golan belongs to Syria, says Saudi Arabia

TUNIS, Tunisia - In a major speech during the ministerial session in advance of the Arab League Summit due to ...

Nasdaq has best quarterly gain in 7 years

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to send the first quarter of the calendar year out ...

UN chief hopeful for Libya, after Quartet meeting in Tunis

After a productive meeting with our partners in the Libya Quartet, the word that describes what I think and feel ...

Algerian Army Repeats Call to Declare President Unfit for Office

ALGIERS, ALGERIA - Algeria's army chief renewed a call for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be declared unfit for office and ...

Marquez storms to 53rd career pole in Argentina

Termas de Rio Hondo - World champion Marc Marquez stormed to his 53rd career pole position at the Argentina MotoGP ...

Ukrainians to cast vote to elect president

Kiev [Ukraine], Mar 31 (ANI): Voters in Ukraine will cast votes on Sunday to elect their sixth president from 39 ...

