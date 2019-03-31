Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it as a threat to peace and security in the region.

Around 100 Russian troops, and a senior officer along with military equipment were flown to the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, earlier this month.

The U.S. has also 'strongly cautioned' countries outside Venezuela of providing military assistance to the embattled country.

It has also called on the Venezuelan military to 'protect the citizens of Veneauela.'

"The Administration condemns Nicolas Maduros continued use of foreign military personnel in his attempt to remain in power, including the introduction of Russian military personnel and equipment into Venezuela," the White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a statement released on Friday.

"Maduro will only use this military support to further repress the people of Venezuela; perpetuate the economic crisis that has destroyed Venezuelas economy; and endanger regional stability."

"We call on the Venezuelan military to uphold its constitutional duty to protect the citizens of Venezuela," Bolton said.

"We strongly caution actors external to the Western Hemisphere against deploying military assets to Venezuela, or elsewhere in the Hemisphere, with the intent of establishing or expanding military operations."

"We will consider such provocative actions as a direct threat to international peace and security in the region," the national security advisor's statement said.

"We will continue to defend and protect the interests of the United States, and those of our partners in the Western Hemisphere, which are rooted in a shared respect for liberty, security, and the rule of law."