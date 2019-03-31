UN chief hopeful for Libya, after Quartet meeting in Tunis

After a productive meeting with our partners in the Libya Quartet, the word that describes what I think and feel about Libya today is HOPE, the UN Secretary-Generalwroteon Twitter. The situation is difficult, but it is essential that we use this window of opportunity to help further a Libyan-led solution.

The meeting in Tunis included Federica Mogherini, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Ahmad Abulgheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission; and Ghassan Salam, UN Special Representative in Libya.

A joint press conference was organised after the meeting.

In atweet, Mr. Salam called on the Libyan people not to waste the opportunity of the recommendations adopted during this high-level meeting and not to close this window to build a unified, civil, sovereign, capable, fair state.

The Special Representative, when briefing the UN Security Council last week from Tripoli, said that the UN mission there, UNSMIL was working to both prevent recent developments and tensions on the ground from escalating, and pivot to stability and a political compact which would end the countrys crisis.

For most of the period since the 2011 overthrow of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, the Mediterranean nation has been contested by various armed factions, leading to a breakdown of the economy, infrastructure and security across the country.

On Saturday, Libya kicked off municipal elections in nine municipalities across the country.