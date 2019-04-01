Mon, 01 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
U.S. to no longer support Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration out of the blue has stopped foreign aid to three countries in Central America, because ...

Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

George Clooney calls for bocott on 9 hotels owned by Brunei

LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...

Canada issues travel warning for visits to Britain

OTTAWA, Canada - Canadians travelling or living in the UK are being told by their government to be highly cautious. ...

Europe

Section
UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

Nasdaq has best quarterly gain in 7 years

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to send the first quarter of the calendar year out ...

Polls Put Comedian Zelenskyy Ahead In Ukrainian Presidential Election

KYIV -- An initial joint national exit poll predicts comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy will win the first round of Ukraine's ...

Ukraine Seizes More Than 700 Kg Of Heroin In Separate Raids

The authorities in Ukraine say they have seized heroin worth about $60 million in raids in the country's center and ...

DRC towns vote in polls delayed by conflict, Ebola

Voters in Beni and Butembo, towns in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo ravaged by conflict and an Ebola epidemic, took ...

Financial pressure mounts to fix Boeing's troubled jetliner

Boeing is facing mounting pressure to roll out a software update on its best-selling plane in time for airlines to ...

Movie Review

A Cure for Wellness