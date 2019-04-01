Mon, 01 Apr 2019

U.S. to no longer support Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration out of the blue has stopped foreign aid to three countries in Central America, because ...

Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

George Clooney calls for bocott on 9 hotels owned by Brunei

LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...

Canada issues travel warning for visits to Britain

OTTAWA, Canada - Canadians travelling or living in the UK are being told by their government to be highly cautious. ...

Nasdaq has best quarterly gain in 7 years

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to send the first quarter of the calendar year out ...

Brexit creates power vacuum at heart of Britain's government

Britain's parliament is deadlocked over plans to leave the European Union. The country's ruling Conservative Party is fractured by an ...

German Train Car Arrives in New York for Auschwitz Exhibit

NEW YORK - On a Sunday morning, a crane lowered a rusty remnant of the Holocaust onto tracks outside Manhattans ...

Marquez wins Argentina MotoGP

Termas de Rio Hondo - World champion Marc Marquez won the Argentina MotoGP on Sunday ahead of bitter rival Valentino ...

Polls Put Comedian Zelenskyy Ahead In Ukrainian Presidential Election

KYIV -- An initial joint national exit poll predicts comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy will win the first round of Ukraine's ...

