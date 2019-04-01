Mon, 01 Apr 2019

2 U.S. Marines killed in training mission near Yuma, Arizona

YUMA, Arizona - Two U.S. Marine pilots have been killed during a training mission on Saturday night. The two were ...

U.S. to no longer support Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration out of the blue has stopped foreign aid to three countries in Central America, because ...

Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

George Clooney calls for bocott on 9 hotels owned by Brunei

LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...

Chair and co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines killed in small plane crash

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - The head of the biggest domestic airline in Russia has died in a private plane crash. Natalia ...

Nasdaq has best quarterly gain in 7 years

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to send the first quarter of the calendar year out ...

Merkel enters Brexit fray, as EU seeks shield from UK turmoil

Angela Merkel will this week stage her most significant intervention in the Brexit process in more than two years, as ...

Lira Falls as Erdogan suffers blow in Turkey's municipal ballot

The Turkish lira fell after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party looked set to lose control of key cities in ...

Turkey's Ruling Party Suffers Heavy Losses in Key Local Polls

ISTANBUL - VOA's Turkish and Kurdish services contributed to this report. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party suffered heavy losses ...

