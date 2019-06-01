Sat, 01 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

UN: Political will must be found to tackle climate change

Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...

Myanmar reporters who spent 511 days in jail honored

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters journalists who were jailed in ...

NY man alleged to have murdered daughter-in-law added to Top 10

NEW YORK, New York - On Wednesday the FBI made an addition to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.Eugene Palmer, ...

Europe

Section
US seeks to extradite ex-NGO worker over Syria aid fraud scandal

A former logistics officer for Irish NGO GOAL was detained last year in Ukraine and is now facing US extradition ...

Valak Pilau; A Native Dish of Tehran

Valak Pilau and Valak Soup are native foods of Iranian capital Tehran that are prepared with a wild plant called ...

Exile: Data Dump Shows More Russian Political Meddling

A prominent exiled Russian opposition figure says recently leaked documents show Russian meddling in U.S. affairs was more sophisticated, ambitious ...

NASA Scientist Wants to Return to US After Turkish Prison Release

ANTAKYA, TURKEY - A Turkish-American scientist who was recently released from three years in a Turkish prison said Friday he ...

Over 90,000 displaced in Libya due to fighting in Tripoli: UN

Geneva [Switzerland], Jun 1 (ANI): More than 90,000 people have been displaced in Libya since April as a result of ...

5 key battles to decide Champions League final

Madrid - Tottenham and Liverpool play for the biggest prize in club football on Saturday as the two Premier League ...

Movie Review

Big Trouble in Little China [DVD]