Sat, 01 Jun 2019

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

UN: Political will must be found to tackle climate change

Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...

Myanmar reporters who spent 511 days in jail honored

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters journalists who were jailed in ...

NY man alleged to have murdered daughter-in-law added to Top 10

NEW YORK, New York - On Wednesday the FBI made an addition to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.Eugene Palmer, ...

Europe

Section
US seeks to extradite ex-NGO worker over Syria aid fraud scandal

A former logistics officer for Irish NGO GOAL was detained last year in Ukraine and is now facing US extradition ...

Skipper Kekana wants 'La Decima' for Sundowns

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says they are aiming for a 10th Absa Premiership title in 2019/20 ...

HRW condemns France 'outsourcing' of ISIS trials to Iraq

Human Rights Watch on Friday condemned France's "outsourcing" of trials of Islamic State group suspects to "abusive justice systems", after ...

Proud to follow in Swaraj's footsteps, says new EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jun 1 (ANI): Engaging with the Twitterverse for the first time, newly appointed External Affairs Minister (EAM) ...

Valak Pilau; A Native Dish of Tehran

Valak Pilau and Valak Soup are native foods of Iranian capital Tehran that are prepared with a wild plant called ...

Exile: Data Dump Shows More Russian Political Meddling

A prominent exiled Russian opposition figure says recently leaked documents show Russian meddling in U.S. affairs was more sophisticated, ambitious ...

