VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...
WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...
NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...
Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York - Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters journalists who were jailed in ...
A former logistics officer for Irish NGO GOAL was detained last year in Ukraine and is now facing US extradition ...
Cape Town - Junior Springbok vice-captain and centre Rikus Pretorius - who will make his second appearance at the World ...
Madrid - Thousands of English football fans draped in their team's colours gathered in Madrid ahead of Saturday's Champions League ...
London - US President Donald Trump has said British former foreign minister Boris Johnson would make an "excellent" prime minister ...
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 1 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Men's Series Finals, Hockey India on Saturday unveiled team's new ...
Blasts at an explosives plant in central Russia have left at least 19 people injured and two have been reported ...