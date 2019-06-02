Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

UN: Political will must be found to tackle climate change

Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...

Myanmar reporters who spent 511 days in jail honored

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters journalists who were jailed in ...

US seeks to extradite ex-NGO worker over Syria aid fraud scandal

A former logistics officer for Irish NGO GOAL was detained last year in Ukraine and is now facing US extradition ...

Junior Boks must make use of chances - Pretorius

Cape Town - Junior Springbok vice-captain and centre Rikus Pretorius - who will make his second appearance at the World ...

English fans swarm Madrid ahead of Champions League final

Madrid - Thousands of English football fans draped in their team's colours gathered in Madrid ahead of Saturday's Champions League ...

Boris Johnson would make 'excellent' British PM: Trump

London - US President Donald Trump has said British former foreign minister Boris Johnson would make an "excellent" prime minister ...

Indian hockey team receive new kit ahead of FIH Series Final

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 1 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Men's Series Finals, Hockey India on Saturday unveiled team's new ...

Two Missing, 38 Injured As Blasts Rock Russian Explosives Plant

Blasts at an explosives plant in central Russia have left at least 19 people injured and two have been reported ...

