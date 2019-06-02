Russia: 82 injured in blast at TNT factory

Dzerzhinsk [Russia], Jun 2 (ANI): At least 82 people sustained injuries in a series of explosions and a consequent fire at a TNT production plant located in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 11:45 am (local time) at the "Kristall" explosive factory in Dzerzhinsk, about 400 km east of Moscow, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, reported TASS news agency.

The Russian Health Ministry said that 15 people were hospitalised, while 67 others are seeking treatment at outpatient clinics. One person is in serious condition.

The Russian Investigative Committee has confirmed that the blasts were industrial. The accident is being investigated as a violation of industrial safety requirements at hazardous production facilities.

This is a third such explosion at a TNT factory in Russia in past one year.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)