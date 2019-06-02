Russia: 82 injured in blast at TNT factory

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartourm offices of the popular Arab news channel ...
LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...
WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...
NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...
Dzerzhinsk [Russia], Jun 2 (ANI): At least 82 people sustained injuries in a series of explosions and a consequent fire ...
Berlin [Germany], Jun 2 (ANI): Against the backdrop of growing concerns over the rise in anti-semitic crimes in Germany, an ...
Madrid [Spain], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC were crowned as the Champions League champions on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham ...
Madrid - Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late goal by Divock Origi steered Liverpool to a sixth Champions League ...
Antwerp - Bernd Wiesberger continued his incredible comeback to advance to the quarter-finals of the Belgian Knockout at Rinkven International ...
Croce d'Aune - Richard Carapaz closed in on his first Giro d'Italia triumph on Saturday after keeping hold of the ...