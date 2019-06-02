Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

Europe

Section
Klopp hails 'best night' of his life after ending final hex

Madrid - Jurgen Klopp revelled in the biggest night of his managerial career on Saturday after winning Liverpool's sixth Champions ...

6 Quakes in 2 Hours Wreak Havoc on Albania Town

FLOQ, ALBANIA - Six earthquakes in the space of two hours, the first with a magnitude of 5.3, shook southeastern ...

Greens Are Now Germany's Most Popular Party, Poll Finds

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - The Greens have overtaken Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to become the most popular party in Germany, an ...

Rights Groups: Abuses on the Rise in Syria's Afrin

WASHINGTON - Rights groups are expressing concerns over the increasing abuses against civilians by rebel forces in the northwestern Syrian ...

Libya: 18 injured after two explosions rock Derna

Derna [Libya], Jun 2 (ANI): Around 18 people were injured after two bomb-laden cars exploded near the headquarters of the ...

Russia: 82 injured in blast at TNT factory

Dzerzhinsk [Russia], Jun 2 (ANI): At least 82 people sustained injuries in a series of explosions and a consequent fire ...

Movie Review

They Live by Night [Blu-Ray]