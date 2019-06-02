Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...
LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...
WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...
NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...
An Iranian knowledge-based company has managed to export over 70 tonnes of anti-bacterial nano-towels, worth $600,000, to Georgia, Iraq, and ...
Paris - Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova raced into her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Sunday with ...
Paris - Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 ...
Madrid - A first trophy in seven years for Liverpool, and a first win in seven finals for Jurgen Klopp. ...
Greeks return to the polling booths on Sunday, a week after a European ballot that saw the conservatives gain against ...
Berlin [Germany], Jun 2 (ANI): The chief of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Andrea Nahles, announced her intent to resign ...