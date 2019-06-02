US envoy congratulates Jaishankar on appointment as EAM

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...
LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...
WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...
NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...
Berlin [Germany], Jun 2 (ANI): The chief of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Andrea Nahles, announced her intent to resign ...
New Delhi [India], Jun 2 (ANI): The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, on Sunday congratulated Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on taking ...
Leeds [UK], June 2 (ANI): Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac announced a 23-man squad for the King's Cup, ...
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said its aircraft struck Syrian army targets Sunday after rockets were fired at the Golan ...
Miami - China's Liu Yu fired a five-under par 66 on Saturday to seize a share of the third round ...
Britain should go for a no-deal Brexit with the EU and refuse to pay the agreed $50 billion divorce bill, ...