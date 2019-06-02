Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

Germany: SPD chief Andrea Nahles resigns

Berlin [Germany], Jun 2 (ANI): The chief of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Andrea Nahles, announced her intent to resign ...

US envoy congratulates Jaishankar on appointment as EAM

New Delhi [India], Jun 2 (ANI): The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, on Sunday congratulated Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on taking ...

Igor Stimac announces 23-man squad for King's Cup

Leeds [UK], June 2 (ANI): Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac announced a 23-man squad for the King's Cup, ...

Israel Bombs Syria After Rockets Fired at Golan

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said its aircraft struck Syrian army targets Sunday after rockets were fired at the Golan ...

Liu, Boutier share US Women's Open lead

Miami - China's Liu Yu fired a five-under par 66 on Saturday to seize a share of the third round ...

Trump urges Britain to go for no-deal Brexit

Britain should go for a no-deal Brexit with the EU and refuse to pay the agreed $50 billion divorce bill, ...

