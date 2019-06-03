Paris - Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi.

Martic, 28, had lost all four of her previous last-16 matches at the majors including twice in Paris.

"I have waited so long for this moment," said Martic who now has a season-leading 15 wins on clay this year.

"It was full of emotions, we both struggled as we wanted it so bad. I tried to fight.

"It didn't look good at times but I stayed in there and it paid off."

On Sunday, she came back from 0-2 down in the both of the second and third sets to book a quarter-final against 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

It wasn't pretty to watch as both players struggled in the 30-degree heat.

There were a total of 12 breaks of serve and a combined 88 unforced errors.

Martic had knocked out second seed Karolina Pliskova in the third round.

Results from the eighth day of the French Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Women

4th round

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x12) 6-2, 6-0

Petra Martic (CRO x31) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4