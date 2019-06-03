Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...
LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...
WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...
NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...
LONDON - In more normal times an encounter between a U.S. president and members of Britain's royal family would be ...
London - The British press greeted Liverpool's achievement of becoming six-time European champions with tongue-in-cheek headlines declaring the "Joy of ...
New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will begin a four-day visit to ...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is willing to talk to Iran with 'no preconditions' but ...
Russia has never had an African colony. It stayed out of the scramble for Africa, only engaging with African states ...
An Iranian knowledge-based company has managed to export over 70 tonnes of anti-bacterial nano-towels, worth $600,000, to Georgia, Iraq, and ...