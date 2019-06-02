Sun, 02 Jun 2019

International

Section
Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

Europe

Section
British press revels in Liverpool's 'joy of six'

London - The British press greeted Liverpool's achievement of becoming six-time European champions with tongue-in-cheek headlines declaring the "Joy of ...

IAF Chief BS Dhanoa to embark on four-day visit to Sweden from June 3

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will begin a four-day visit to ...

Pompeo Says U.S. Willing To Talk To Iran With 'No Preconditions'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is willing to talk to Iran with 'no preconditions' but ...

Russia in Africa: can it offer an alternative to the US and China?

Russia has never had an African colony. It stayed out of the scramble for Africa, only engaging with African states ...

Iran Exporting Nano Towels to Iraq, Azerbaijan, Georgia

An Iranian knowledge-based company has managed to export over 70 tonnes of anti-bacterial nano-towels, worth $600,000, to Georgia, Iraq, and ...

Czech teenager Vondrousova into French Open quarters

Paris - Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova raced into her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Sunday with ...

Movie Review

They Live by Night [Blu-Ray]