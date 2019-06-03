Mon, 03 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
Trump gets stuck into Mexico, says America has had enough

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Europe

Section
Pompeo: US Willing to Talk to Iran With 'No Preconditions'

The United States is willing to hold unconditional talks with Iran to ease tensions between the two countries, Secretary of ...

UN Court To Hear Arguments In Crimea Occupation Case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to hold public hearings this week in Kyiv's case over Russia's seizure ...

Hamburg's biggest public transport tip: Don?t isolate. Integrate

German transport company Hamburger Hochbahn, based in Hamburg, learned to incorporate the advantages of private car-pooling and e-hailing services to ...

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, June 2, 2019, and picked headlines ...

US Not Honest in Call for Talk with 'No Preconditions': Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi says the US Secretary of State is not honest when he claims his ...

Ecuador's Carapaz wins Giro d'Italia

Verona - Richard Carapaz sealed his first Giro d'Italia to become the first cyclist from Ecuador to win a Grand ...

Movie Review

Pet Sematary (2019)