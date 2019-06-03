Mon, 03 Jun 2019

International

Section
U.S. wants Asia Pacific countries to increase role in regional defense

SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...

Trump gets stuck into Mexico, says America has had enough

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Europe

Section
2 bodies retrieved from boat off Libya's coast; 73 migrants rescued

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 3 (ANI): Libyan coast guard retrieved two dead bodies on Sunday off country's western coast from a ...

British Airways resumes flights to Pakistan, after over 10 years

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 3 (ANI): British Airways on Sunday resumed flight operations to Pakistan, more than ten years after halting ...

Liverpool turns red for Champions League homecoming party

Liverpool - Liverpool's celebrations shifted to their home city on Sunday as tens of thousands of fans greeted the team ...

Eight Iranian Cities to Host European Film Week

The third edition of the European Film Week 2019 is set to be held in eight Iranian cities as of ...

Pompeo: US Willing to Talk to Iran With 'No Preconditions'

The United States is willing to hold unconditional talks with Iran to ease tensions between the two countries, Secretary of ...

UN Court To Hear Arguments In Crimea Occupation Case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to hold public hearings this week in Kyiv's case over Russia's seizure ...

