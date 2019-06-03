Mon, 03 Jun 2019

U.S. wants Asia Pacific countries to increase role in regional defense

SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...

Trump gets stuck into Mexico, says America has had enough

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Europe

Section
Trump: Stop Bombing, Killing in Syria's Idlib

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is demanding Syria, Russia and Iran stop 'bombing the hell out of Idlib province in ...

Trump Departs for 4-Day Visit to Europe

President Donald Trump left Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, about 8:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, on his way to a four-day European ...

Rivals in race to succeed May set out their Brexit plans

The runners to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister have set out their rival plans to negotiate Brexit, with ...

2 bodies retrieved from boat off Libya's coast; 73 migrants rescued

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 3 (ANI): Libyan coast guard retrieved two dead bodies on Sunday off country's western coast from a ...

British Airways resumes flights to Pakistan, after over 10 years

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 3 (ANI): British Airways on Sunday resumed flight operations to Pakistan, more than ten years after halting ...

